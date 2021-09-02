Funke Akindele Bello had Mercy Johnson-Okojie Tearing Up in Episode 4 of “Mercy’s Menu” Season 2

Connect with us
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Enjoy the gist, songs, vibes, emotional moments and get enlightened in episode 4 of Mercy Johnson Okojie’s “Mercy’s Menu” season 2, featuring actress, director and CEO of SceneOne Productions Funke Akindele Bello.

The movie stars prepare french toast and a smoothie (banana and strawberry) because when you have kids, “we always try to see what we can fix quickly and then just make it and go… mostly when you’re working.” Mercy says,

I enjoyed every bit of this episode. Funke Akindele Bello is a gem. The food is sweet but the conversation …. Sweeter

Watch the new episode below:

