President Buhari Pays Tribute to Legendary Sir Victor Uwaifo with Notable Achievements following His Passing
Legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo has passed on few months after his 80th birthday celebration in March.
His son Uwaifo Peter de Rock broke the sad news on Facebook saying, “Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy. Did you leave us now. Prof sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest. Black Saturday for me nooow.”
According to Vanguard, Sir Victor’s death followed a short illness.
The highlife artiste, poet-philosopher and musical instrument inventor was well known for his 1965 hit song “Joromi” which earned Africa its first Gold Disc Record.
He was named Nigerian National Honours Merit, Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 1983, for his enrichment to the creative industry.
A former University of Benin lecturer of Fine and Applied Arts, he was listed as Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and Silverbird Man of the Year in 2015.
The first Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria, Sir Victor was also selected as Justice of the Peace (JP) in 1990.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari, joined the singer’s family and Nigerian music industry to pay tribute to the legendary singer.
Read the president’s statement below:
President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family, friends and associates of legendary musician and multi-talented artiste, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who passed on Saturday, leaving a legacy of successes in many areas of life, including academia and administration
The President joins the Nigerian music industry and performing artistes, home and abroad, in mourning the former first Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism (Edo State), who was also the first musician and instrumentalist to be given National Honours Merit, Member of the Order of the Niger in 1983.
President Buhari believes the renowned musician, with global appeal and recognitions, lived for many firsts, which include invitation to the State House by four presidents and Heads of State, and winner of a gold disc in Africa for his song, “Joromi’’, released in 1965 at the age of 24.
The President notes the glory that Sir Uwaifo brought to Nigeria through his international tours and the active role he played in national development, returning to school to get a first degree at age 54 with first-class honours, masters degree at 56, and a doctorate at 77.
President Buhari prays for the soul of the departed musician, writer, sculptor, musical instrument inventor and university lecturer, knowing the entire country, particularly the music industry, will sorely miss him.