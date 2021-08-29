President Buhari Pays Tribute to Legendary Sir Victor Uwaifo with Notable Achievements following His Passing

Legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo has passed on few months after his 80th birthday celebration in March.

His son Uwaifo Peter de Rock broke the sad news on Facebook saying, “Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy. Did you leave us now. Prof sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest. Black Saturday for me nooow.”

According to Vanguard, Sir Victor’s death followed a short illness.

The highlife artiste, poet-philosopher and musical instrument inventor was well known for his 1965 hit song “Joromi” which earned Africa its first Gold Disc Record.

He was named Nigerian National Honours Merit, Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 1983, for his enrichment to the creative industry.

A former University of Benin lecturer of Fine and Applied Arts, he was listed as Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and Silverbird Man of the Year in 2015.

The first Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria, Sir Victor was also selected as Justice of the Peace (JP) in 1990.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari, joined the singer’s family and Nigerian music industry to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

Read the president’s statement below: