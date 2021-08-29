New EP: Viktor Snipes – S2DNi

Connect with us
Published

1 hour ago

 on

Recording artist, musician and rising singer, Viktor Snipes takes the headlines again with the release of the promised debut EP “S2DNi” after the previously released captivating visuals for the lead single “International Vocal” earlier this month.

The EP features British Nigerian rapper Kida Kudz on an intense and heavy-hitting record off the project titled energy, “S2DNi” also houses production credit from Dwill, Ballertosh and Kuuka.

“S2DNi is my baby, my first body of work after being in the game professionally for less than a year. I was vibrating at a very high altitude when I made this and anyone in that headspace will relate to it. Doesn’t matter if you’re not a hip-hop person or if you’re not a dance person, if you’re about positive energy then S2DNi is for you” Viktor Snipes says.

You can stream the “S2DNi” EP here.

Listen to the track below:

