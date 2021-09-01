Aww! See the First Photos of Gideon & Chidera Okeke’s Son Kaobi

Added some sunshine and joy to our Instagram feeds, Gideon Okeke shared the first-ever photo of his two-month-old son August Kaobi with his 91.2k followers.

The Nollywood star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a photo of his newborn kid, who was sleeping soundly with a full head of hair.

Introducing his very special and important addition to the world, he wrote

Hi Folks… On this very special blossom day of AUGUST, May I heartily introduce to you, on behalf of My Family, a VERY special and important addition to Our Lives. Meet: AUGUST • ‘KAOBI • OKEKE. Born 7 – 7 – 21.

His name accrues NOBILITY, MAJESTY and GRANDEUR unto itself, and We his parents are exceptionally glad, to ascribe all that is Worthy of Reverence and Admiration, unto Him. (Hmm! Na here OYINBO finish) MY PEOPLE… GOD IS GOOOOOD !!! #TheyWillNeverSeeYouComing #KINGAugust

He and his wife, Chidera welcomed the bundle of joy on July 7, 2021.