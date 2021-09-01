Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Scoop Sweet Spot

Aww! See the First Photos of Gideon & Chidera Okeke's Son Kaobi

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

A Glimpse Into Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Netflix Film "Swallow"

Movies & TV Scoop

See Official Poster for Toyin Abraham's "The Ghost and The Tout Too" + Go Behind the Scenes

Movies & TV Scoop

Catch Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Interview with #BBNaija's Maria, JMK & Sammie

Scoop Sweet Spot

Basketmouth Shares First Photo of His New Baby Girl & She Is Beyond Adorable

Scoop

We've got the Scoop on Diana Eneje's #19thon19th Birthday Celebration

Scoop

2 Extra Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze! Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Bose Omolayo & Ejike Lucy Add to Nigeria’s Medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Music Scoop

Moses Bliss signs Global Distribution Deal with Symphonic

Scoop

Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III Honoured on the Cover of TheWill Downtown Magazine's New Edition

Scoop

Folorunsho Alakija takes Media Room Hub through her Journey to 70 as she Covers its August 2021 Issue

Scoop

Aww! See the First Photos of Gideon & Chidera Okeke’s Son Kaobi

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Added some sunshine and joy to our Instagram feeds, Gideon Okeke shared the first-ever photo of his two-month-old son August Kaobi with his 91.2k followers.

The Nollywood star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a photo of his newborn kid, who was sleeping soundly with a full head of hair.

Introducing his very special and important addition to the world, he wrote

Hi Folks… On this very special blossom day of AUGUST, May I heartily introduce to you, on behalf of My Family, a VERY special and important addition to Our Lives. Meet: AUGUST • ‘KAOBI • OKEKE. Born 7 – 7 – 21.

His name accrues NOBILITY, MAJESTY and GRANDEUR unto itself, and We his parents are exceptionally glad, to ascribe all that is Worthy of Reverence and Admiration, unto Him. (Hmm! Na here OYINBO finish) MY PEOPLE… GOD IS GOOOOOD !!! #TheyWillNeverSeeYouComing #KINGAugust

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gideon Okeke (@gideonokeke.ng)

He and his wife, Chidera welcomed the bundle of joy on July 7, 2021.

We are looking forward to more adorable photos of Gideon in daddy mode!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Honouring the Life & Legacy of Chadwick Boseman (The Black Panther)

Funmi Akintade: You Need to Know the 3Ws Of Content Writing

Smart Emmanuel: What Do You Do When your Hard Work is Not Appreciated at your Workplace?

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Know If You’re Being Overcharged for Rent
css.php