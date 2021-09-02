Iyanya is the New SSA on Tourism and Entertainment to the Governor of Cross River State

Iyanya can now add Cross River State to his impressive list of employers, in addition to his stellar career in the Nigerian music industry.

Governor Ben Ayade recently appointed the singing artist to the position of Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment. The announcement was made on September 1, 2021. He was appointed as SSA alongside 11 other members of the government’s cabinet.

He also took to his Instagram bio to confirm his appointment by updating it with “Senior Special Ass. @sirbenayade, (Tourism & Entertainment) CRS Gov.”

The celebrated artist has also been busy making major moves asides from music, with his Iyanya Foundation.

BBNaija’s Gedoni Ekpata was named Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding in 2020, while Ubi Franklin, the music entrepreneur, was named Special Adviser on Tourism. In 2015, Kate Henshaw was appointed as the Special Adviser on Liaison, Lagos division.

Congrats on the new job Iyanya – we know you’ll do great!