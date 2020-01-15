Ubi Franklin is the New Special Adviser on Tourism to the Governor of Cross River State

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Ubi Franklin has been appointed as the Special Adviser on Tourism to the Governor of Cross River State, Benedict Ayade.

The Made Men Music Group Boss took to Instagram to break the news to the general public.

He wrote:

*APPOINTMENT AS SPECIAL ADVISER*
I, Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State.
It is indeed an honour to be deemed fit by His Excellency to serve the good and resilient people of Cross River State in this capacity.
More so, I am most delighted to be functioning in the Toursim sector, one sector which is dear to my heart and one which I believe I fit into appropriately considering my background in the entertainment industry .
I thank God for His grace upon my life. I thank Governor Benedict Ayade for giving me this golden opportunity to serve.I thank my family, friends and well wishers for all the support and encouragement.
On behalf of myself and my family, I promise to work diligently and efficiently with all necessary stakeholders in ensuring that Cross River State returns to the summit of the world’s tourism index.
God bless Cross River State.
God bless the federal Republic of Nigeria.
@sirbenayade.

