Is Harrysong Engaged? This Video Suggests So
It appears Alterplate Records boss, Harrysong, is now off the singles market according to the video he shared on his Instagram.
The musician who recently released a single named after his fiance, “Isioma,” has shared his excitement at his new change of status with a video of the ring on his wife to be’s hand. Harrysong captioned the post:
I lost my mother when I was very young, I’m happy to have found a mother in you
You care for me, you forgive me so easily, you make my life so beautiful
You’re patient and kind. What a beauty to behold
You’re my #Isioma
#KingIsi2020 #Isiomasaidyes