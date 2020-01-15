Tyler Perry isn’t Very Happy with the Oscars Nomination

The Oscars released the list of nominees on Monday, with Cynthia Erivo being the only black actress nominated for the category of Lead Actress in the film, “Harriet.”

African films like “Atlantics” were oddly missing from the Best International Film category, and stars like Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o and Beyoncé were snubbed.

Movie director and producer, Tyler Perry, spoke to the press about the snub, telling them he was “upset” by Lopez’s absence from the list.

“I’m upset, man,” Perry told a pap who asked him how he was doing in a video captured by TMZ. “J.Lo didn’t get nominated, are you kidding me? J.Lo and Awkwafina didn’t get nominated. She should have gotten nominated. That’s crazy.”