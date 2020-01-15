Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry isn't Very Happy with the Oscars Nomination

Movies & TV Scoop

Nnedi Okorafor Futuristic Novel "Binti" Is Being Developed Into a TV Series at Hulu!

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

It's an Overload of Love for Mike Edwards & Perri as They Honeymoon on the Island of Mauritius  

Movies & TV Scoop

This Bond Between Ini Edo & Uche Jombo is EVERYTHING 💕

Movies & TV Music Scoop

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First "Mayegun of Yorubaland"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stephanie Linus is starting the New Year with a Bold New Look... & We Love It

Movies & TV

Cynthia Erivo Just Got Her First Oscar Nomination 🙌🏽🇳🇬

Events Movies & TV

And the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards WINNERS are... Jharrel Jerome, "US", Regina King | See Full List

Events Movies & TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

Dakore Egbuson-Akande seemingly responds to Divorce Rumours with a Sweet Anniversary Post

Movies & TV

Tyler Perry isn’t Very Happy with the Oscars Nomination

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

The Oscars released the list of nominees on Monday, with Cynthia Erivo being the only black actress nominated for the category of Lead Actress in the film, “Harriet.”

African films like “Atlantics” were oddly missing from the Best International Film category, and stars like Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o and Beyoncé were snubbed.

Movie director and producer, Tyler Perry, spoke to the press about the snub, telling them he was “upset” by Lopez’s absence from the list.

“I’m upset, man,” Perry told a pap who asked him how he was doing in a video captured by TMZ. “J.Lo didn’t get nominated, are you kidding me? J.Lo and Awkwafina didn’t get nominated. She should have gotten nominated. That’s crazy.”

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Yanmo Omorogbe of Bamboo is Helping Nigerians Invest in Foreign Stocks with Ease

Beyond Love… Here Are a Few Legal Implications of Marriage that You Need to Consider

Eva Bozimo: Life Lessons on my Journey to 30

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Yewande Jinadu: Can’t Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Advertisement
css.php