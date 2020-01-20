Connect with us

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Gedoni is Probably the Very First Special Assistant for Garment Factory and Branding

Music Scoop

This Mathew Knowles' Post has Us Wondering if Solange is Fine

Movies & TV Music Scoop Weddings

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Scoop

Take a Cue from Do2dtun & Make Everyone Green with Envy

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Chrissy Teigen Wants to Visit Nigeria to Meet Someone Special

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Your Proof That #BBNaija's Diane Came, Saw & Slayed at the "Legend of Inikpi" Movie Premiere

Relationships Scoop

We Love To See It — Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Mini Reunion at the SAG Awards!

Scoop

USA Grants Ohimai Amaize “Mr Fix Nigeria” Asylum

Music Scoop

Burna Boy’s “My Money, My Baby” & Tobe Nwigwe’s “I’m Dope” are on Michelle Obama’s Workout Playlist

BN TV Scoop

Everything Fun & Sweet that went down at 9ice’s Surprise Birthday Bash | WATCH

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Gedoni is Probably the Very First Special Assistant for Garment Factory and Branding

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Talking about pacesetters, Big Brother Naija star, Gedoni Ekpata has been announced as the Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding to the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.

This might be the first time such position is coming to your notice, but guess what, this is a hint that Gedoni, who is a fashion designer and an indigene of Cross River, has proved himself worthy for such a huge and innovative position and we are so proud of him.

The news of his appointment was shared by HitFm Calabar that, “@gedoni has been appointed as the special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Garment Factory and Branding”.

His fiancée, Khafi Kareem made a repost with a sweet caption, “All we do is WHAT…? Congratulations baby!”.

Congrats Gedoni 🥂.

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Emma Uchendu: Hey Small Business Owner, Here Are Four Mistakes You Should Avoid

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Princess Oroma: Get Your Skin Poppin’ & Glowin’ in 2020

Advertisement
css.php