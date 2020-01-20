This Mathew Knowles’ Post has Us Wondering if Solange is Fine

It seems Solange Knowles is not doing too well, and this is judging from the Instagram post that her dad, Mathew Knowles, made.

Social media users were left with unanswered questions after Matthew shared a photo of Solange with the words:

Hope you are feeling better, Dad.

Just three months ago, Solange announced the split from her husband of five years, Alan Ferguson. This was after she had released her fire album “When I Get Home” in March.