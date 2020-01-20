Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Finally we get to see Erica Mena Samuels and Safaree Samuels‘ wedding photos, and they were definitely worth the wait. The couple who reportedly got married back in October, 2019, have now come out to share all the happy moments from their wedding on Instagram.

Safaree shared photos of his groom’s men and his sister who served as his best man. Erica also shared photos with her unique bouquet that had a photo of her late dad embedded in it.

Check out the lovely photos below:

Photo Credit: @stanlophotography