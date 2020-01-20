New Music + Video: Mike Abdul feat. Tope Alabi – Iro Halleluyah

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mike Abdul and Tope Alabi team up for a new track and video titled, “Iro Halleluyah“, produced by Tyanx and its epic video directed by Lexten Film.

Tope Alabi explains that “Iro Hallelujah” simply means “Sounds of Hallelujah”. Hallelujah is an assurance that yokes are broken and victory is certain. Hallelujah is the champion and chairman over principalities.

Mike Abdul, adds that:

It’s a proclamation song declaring Hallelujah as the only conclusion concerning all our endeavours.
Concerning our Children, Hallelujah
Concerning our Projects, Hallelujah
Concerning our Jobs, Hallelujah
Hallelujah is our Conclusion

“Iro  Halleluyah” is also the title of the 18-track album set for release by Mike Abdul on the 12th of February 2020.

Watch the video below.

