Oby Ezekwesili Joins Yale Jackson Institute as Senior Fellow

Smart Emmanuel: What Do You Do When your Hard Work is Not Appreciated at your Workplace?

Alexx Ekubo gets Honorary Doctorate Degree from ISCG Benin University

Desayo Ajisegiri is going to Harvard! Tech entrepreneur selected as 2021 7up HBS Scholarship winner

They Said I Couldn't: "I thrived in the midst of opposition and built an empire for myself" - Ife Ibitokun, Founder and CEO of BizNurture

Are You an Emerging Music Business Exec, Producer or Artiste? Apply TODAY Aristokrat Group, Boomplay present Open House Series Music Mentorship Workshop

JA Nigeria partners with Sigma Pensions for a Free Digital Skills Bootcamp in Abuja - APPLY Today

Here's Your Chance to Study in the UK for January 2022 Start! Meet with Aston University in Abuja & Lagos - Up to £8000 scholarships available

Ife Ibitokun: Things to Consider When Starting your Business

Chioma Ikokwu highlights the importance of social media for business success on "Shop Talk"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Former World Bank vice president and education minister, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili has joined the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs as a senior fellow. She’ll be spending the 2021/2022 session at Yale, teaching postgraduate courses and mentoring students.

Senior fellows, according to the institute “teach courses, consult with students about career ambitions, enliven the conversation on campus, and conduct research emanating from their experiences”.

Five other leading practitioners in various fields of international affairs will join the Jackson Institute as senior fellows for the 2021/2022 session, and they include, David Brooks, author and columnist for the New York Times; Staffan de Mistura, former UN under-secretary-general; Jessica Faieta, UNDP resident representative in Colombia; Anne W. Patterson, former assistant secretary for Near Eastern and North African Affairs at the Department of State, US; and Jessica Seddon, global lead for air quality at the World Resources Institute (WRI).

See the full list and biography here.

