Oby Ezekwesili Joins Yale Jackson Institute as Senior Fellow

Former World Bank vice president and education minister, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili has joined the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs as a senior fellow. She’ll be spending the 2021/2022 session at Yale, teaching postgraduate courses and mentoring students.

Senior fellows, according to the institute “teach courses, consult with students about career ambitions, enliven the conversation on campus, and conduct research emanating from their experiences”.

Five other leading practitioners in various fields of international affairs will join the Jackson Institute as senior fellows for the 2021/2022 session, and they include, David Brooks, author and columnist for the New York Times; Staffan de Mistura, former UN under-secretary-general; Jessica Faieta, UNDP resident representative in Colombia; Anne W. Patterson, former assistant secretary for Near Eastern and North African Affairs at the Department of State, US; and Jessica Seddon, global lead for air quality at the World Resources Institute (WRI).