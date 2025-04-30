Osas Ighodaro Channels Elegance and Edge in Deep Plum & Black

Dark plum. That’s the colour we’re loving on Osas Ighodaro right now, and the way she’s paired it with black? Effortless.

The strapless gown she wears feels equal parts sleek and dramatic. The bodice is sharply structured, almost corset-like, blending rich plum and black panels that hug her frame with intent. Then there’s the skirt, fluid black fabric that falls just right, interrupted by a bold thigh-high slit that adds movement and edge.

Accessories are kept tonal and textured. Around her neck, layered strands of dark beads catch the light, matched by a bracelet on one wrist. Her arms are raised above her head, as if to frame the whole look — and it works, drawing the eye back to the clean, sleeveless cut of the dress.

It’s a look that balances elegance with just enough attitude.

See the photos below.