Chess in Slums Secures Three-Year Grant Deal with Lufthansa Airlines for Chess Academy in Lagos

Meet the Six Female Referees Officiating at the #AFCON2023

How Hollywood Stars Lit Up the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Amazon Executive by Day, DJ Queen by Night... Georgia Akuwudike is Proof You Can Do it All

Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak Completes Record-Breaking Attempt after Cooking for 227 Hours!

8 Teams To Beat at #AFCON2023

Davido Reveals 10 Things He Can’t Live Without on British GQ’s “10 Essentials”

Stan and Blessing Nze Share Adorable Photos of Their Son, Jayden

All The Must-See Purple Carpet Looks at the World Premiere of "The Color Purple"

9 (+3) Of the Most Popular Nigerian Slangs of 2023

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian chess master, coach, and founder of “Chess in Slums” Tunde Onakoya has announced that the organisation has signed a three-year grant deal with global airline company Lufthansa.

The deal, according to Tunde Onakoya, will facilitate the development of a chess academy and STEM innovation lab in Lagos, Nigeria, that will be open and free to street children without access to education.

Tunde made the reveal on his official Instagram page. He said;

“Happy to announce that we @chessinslums just signed a three-year grant deal with @lufthansa airlines Global help alliance to build a Chess academy and STEM innovation Lab in Lagos Nigeria.

This learning hub will be open and free to street children without access to education.

This is a dream come true for all of us❤️. 5th slide, I remember tweeting almost on this exact day two years ago that my dream was to build the biggest chess academy in the world that could become a safe learning haven for children from poverty without access to education to learn relevant skills for the future of work. A place where we could nurture our best minds and set them on a path to changing the world with their ideas. I didn’t know how it was going to come to fruition then, but I believe this partnership is the beginning of something beautiful. This is a project for all of us, so please send me an email here: [email protected] if you’d like to support or fund this dream.”

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunde Onakoya (@tunde_onakoya)

