Scoop
Some Beautiful Moments from Nigeria’s Super Eagles at AFCON
Nigeria’s Super Eagles are just one step away from the 2023 AFCON final, facing South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a highly anticipated semi-final clash today!
Their road to the semis hasn’t been smooth sailing. A shaky start with a draw against Equatorial Guinea was quickly forgotten as they clawed their way back with wins against Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and a dominant 2-0 victory over Cameroon.
Lookman’s brace against the Indomitable Lions was a real turning point. They continued their momentum with a narrow win against Angola in the quarters, setting the stage for today’s crucial match.
Ahead of today’s game against South Africa, let’s see some of the beautiful moments from the Nigerian Super Eagles in the tournament so far.
