Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Some Beautiful Moments from Nigeria's Super Eagles at AFCON

Scoop

Chess in Slums Secures Three-Year Grant Deal with Lufthansa Airlines for Chess Academy in Lagos

Scoop

Meet the Six Female Referees Officiating at the #AFCON2023

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

How Hollywood Stars Lit Up the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Career Scoop

Amazon Executive by Day, DJ Queen by Night... Georgia Akuwudike is Proof You Can Do it All

Scoop

Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak Completes Record-Breaking Attempt after Cooking for 227 Hours!

Scoop

8 Teams To Beat at #AFCON2023

Music Scoop Style

Davido Reveals 10 Things He Can’t Live Without on British GQ’s “10 Essentials”

Scoop Sweet Spot

Stan and Blessing Nze Share Adorable Photos of Their Son, Jayden

Events Movies & TV Scoop

All The Must-See Purple Carpet Looks at the World Premiere of "The Color Purple"

Scoop

Some Beautiful Moments from Nigeria’s Super Eagles at AFCON

Avatar photo

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are just one step away from the 2023 AFCON final, facing South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a highly anticipated semi-final clash today!

Their road to the semis hasn’t been smooth sailing. A shaky start with a draw against Equatorial Guinea was quickly forgotten as they clawed their way back with wins against Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and a dominant 2-0 victory over Cameroon.

Lookman’s brace against the Indomitable Lions was a real turning point. They continued their momentum with a narrow win against Angola in the quarters, setting the stage for today’s crucial match.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Ahead of today’s game against South Africa, let’s see some of the beautiful moments from the Nigerian Super Eagles in the tournament so far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

This Hustle Culture Might Be Killing You Slowly

Chaste Inegbedion: Building a Relevant African Business Requires Transparency and Collaboration

Daniel Adebayo: How Do We Get Local & State Governments to Function Effectively?

Mfonobong Inyang: My Reflection on The Past Years & The New Year

Chidinma Eke: How I Navigate the Current Cost of Living Crisis
css.php