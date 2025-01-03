Heartbreaks, Rejections & a Kiss in Episode 4 of “A Heart on The Line” | Watch

The drama continues to unfold in Episode 4 of “A Heart on The Line.” Yomi steps up, and this time, he’s playing knight in shining armour.

Yomi steps in to help Dr. Ella with her pitch, and let’s just say… sparks almost flew! (Yes, there was definitely a “hmm hmm” moment in there.) To top it off, he invites her as his special guest to his mom’s 60th birthday party.

But things take a heartbreaking turn for Dr. Ella when her pitch gets rejected. She comes home feeling defeated, but Yomi shows up to console her. And in a moment of raw emotions… they share their first kiss!

Meanwhile, Oyinda is living through her own nightmare. The man she thought was her boyfriend? Well.. he got married and fled the country—with her proof of funds.

Want to know how it all plays out? Watch episode 4 below: