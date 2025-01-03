Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Heartbreaks, Rejections & a Kiss in Episode 4 of “A Heart on The Line” | Watch

Movies Nollywood Promotions

Everyone Is a Suspect as “Katangari Goes to Town” Comes to Prime Video on January 4th

BN TV Culture Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Watch "Princess of Africa," James Brown & Ekwutousi Philo in New Comedy Series "Hotel Palava" Season 1

BN TV Events Movies Music Style

Snoop Dogg Made a Splash at Gladiator II Premiere in Matchy Style with Wifey, Shante Broadus [WATCH]

Events Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

4 Premieres, 1 Fabulous Nollywood Week: See the Top Looks on This BN Style Roundup

Events Movies Nollywood Promotions

Lights, Camera, History 77: The Festac Conspiracy Brings the Past to Life in an Unforgettable Evening

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

Culture Movies Promotions

WE ARE HERE: The Beeta Arts Festival Gears Up for its Fourth Edition

Movies

Heartbreaks, Rejections & a Kiss in Episode 4 of “A Heart on The Line” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The drama continues to unfold in Episode 4 of A Heart on The Line.” Yomi steps up, and this time, he’s playing knight in shining armour.

Yomi steps in to help Dr. Ella with her pitch, and let’s just say… sparks almost flew! (Yes, there was definitely a “hmm hmm” moment in there.) To top it off, he invites her as his special guest to his mom’s 60th birthday party.

But things take a heartbreaking turn for Dr. Ella when her pitch gets rejected. She comes home feeling defeated, but Yomi shows up to console her. And in a moment of raw emotions… they share their first kiss!

Meanwhile, Oyinda is living through her own nightmare. The man she thought was her boyfriend? Well.. he got married and fled the country—with her proof of funds.

Want to know how it all plays out? Watch episode 4 below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php