Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on award-winning Nigerian actress and film producer — Lilian Afegbai, who found fame as a Big Brother Africa housemate in 2014. In 2018, her production debut Bound won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for the Indigenous Movie of the Year.

Fondly known as Akanchawa Baddie on social media, this style star serves trendy outfits back-to-back. Lilian is a lover of bodycon, suits, sunnies, long hair and a “peng” face.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Lilian’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Don a sleeveless blazer dress but keep it unorthodox

Tuesday

Rock a bright bodycon midi dress with full-length sleeves on black pumps, a shoulder length bob, and a black bag

OR pair a red-coloured 2-piece featuring tailored pants and a sultry top with fun curls, a peng facebeat, handbag, heels and red framed goggles

Wednesday

Prints or plain, knock all socks off with a bodycon jumpsuit/2-piece with high heels

Thursday

Mix and match prints: don an elegant blouse on a stylish mini skirt. Pair the look with a velvet turban, simple pieces of jewellery, a poppin’ pink bag and shoes

Friday

Rock shorts, casually with a simple buttondown shirt or you could pull a blazer over it for some pizzaz

What do baddies do on Friday evenings? We dress up hawt and hit town, maybe in pretty leather shorts, a sultry asymmetrical top and tinted lens or a LIT mini dress with an embellished atypical neckline

Saturday

Baddies slay couture dresses with flawless glam on weekends

Sunday

Deliver a satin moment on an incredible outdoor terrain

OR a casual cowl neck print dress at one of your favourite eateries

Credit: @lillyafe

