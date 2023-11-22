Beauty
Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on award-winning Nigerian actress and film producer — Lilian Afegbai, who found fame as a Big Brother Africa housemate in 2014. In 2018, her production debut Bound won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for the Indigenous Movie of the Year.
Fondly known as Akanchawa Baddie on social media, this style star serves trendy outfits back-to-back. Lilian is a lover of bodycon, suits, sunnies, long hair and a “peng” face.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Lilian’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Don a sleeveless blazer dress but keep it unorthodox
Tuesday
Rock a bright bodycon midi dress with full-length sleeves on black pumps, a shoulder length bob, and a black bag
OR pair a red-coloured 2-piece featuring tailored pants and a sultry top with fun curls, a peng facebeat, handbag, heels and red framed goggles
Wednesday
Prints or plain, knock all socks off with a bodycon jumpsuit/2-piece with high heels
Thursday
Mix and match prints: don an elegant blouse on a stylish mini skirt. Pair the look with a velvet turban, simple pieces of jewellery, a poppin’ pink bag and shoes
Friday
Rock shorts, casually with a simple buttondown shirt or you could pull a blazer over it for some pizzaz
What do baddies do on Friday evenings? We dress up hawt and hit town, maybe in pretty leather shorts, a sultry asymmetrical top and tinted lens or a LIT mini dress with an embellished atypical neckline
Saturday
Baddies slay couture dresses with flawless glam on weekends
Sunday
Deliver a satin moment on an incredible outdoor terrain
OR a casual cowl neck print dress at one of your favourite eateries
Credit: @lillyafe