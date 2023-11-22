Connect with us

Beauty Nollywood Style

Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

Beauty Events Promotions Style

MAC Cosmetics Unveils Stunning Makeup for Lisa Folawiyo's Fashion Show

Beauty Events Style

The 72nd Miss Universe Rocked A Girdled South African Masterpiece For Her Final Walk In El Salvador

Beauty Style

Mitchel Ihezue Was Stunning at the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition

Beauty Style

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura Will Show You How To Relish A Lifestyle Of Fashion On This Week In Style

Beauty Style

Mitchel Ihezue Is In El Salvador Representing Nigeria At The 72nd Miss Universe - Here's How To Vote!

Beauty Events Promotions

Narciso Rodriguez Celebrates Femininity and Fragrance at Exclusive 'All of Me' Perfume Launch Event

Beauty Style

ICYMI: Neo Akpofure Was 1 Heart Throbbing Bloke At Emmy Kasbit's Lagos Fashion Week Show

Beauty Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3: Lush Hair

Beauty BN TV Events News Nollywood Style

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

Beauty

Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on award-winning Nigerian actress and film producer — Lilian Afegbai, who found fame as a Big Brother Africa housemate in 2014. In 2018, her production debut Bound won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for the Indigenous Movie of the Year.

Fondly known as Akanchawa Baddie on social media, this style star serves trendy outfits back-to-back. Lilian is a lover of bodycon, suits, sunnies, long hair and a “peng” face.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Lilian’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Don a sleeveless blazer dress but keep it unorthodox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Tuesday

Rock a bright bodycon midi dress with full-length sleeves on black pumps, a shoulder length bob, and a black bag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

OR pair a red-coloured 2-piece featuring tailored pants and a sultry top with fun curls, a peng facebeat, handbag, heels and red framed goggles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Wednesday

Prints or plain, knock all socks off with a bodycon jumpsuit/2-piece with high heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Thursday

Mix and match prints: don an elegant blouse on a stylish mini skirt. Pair the look with a velvet turban, simple pieces of jewellery, a poppin’ pink bag and shoes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Friday

Rock shorts, casually with a simple buttondown shirt or you could pull a blazer over it for some pizzaz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

What do baddies do on Friday evenings? We dress up hawt and hit town, maybe in pretty leather shorts, a sultry asymmetrical top and tinted lens or a LIT mini dress with an embellished atypical neckline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Saturday

Baddies slay couture dresses with flawless glam on weekends

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Sunday

Deliver a satin moment on an incredible outdoor terrain

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

OR a casual cowl neck print dress at one of your favourite eateries

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Credit: @lillyafe

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Mitchel Ihezue’s Outfit at the 2023 Miss Universe National Costume Show is An Ode to Nigerian Women

Adesewa Greg-Ighodaro: Here’s How to Avoid Falling into Social Media Temptations

An Ode to the Celestial Being – Ayra Starr

Mfonobong Inyang: Drawing Inspiration from Abraham for International Men’s Day

Mofijesusewa Samuel: The Slum King Explores Trauma, Young Love, Heartbreak, and Triumphs in The First Episodes
css.php