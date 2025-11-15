Bemi Orojuogun “London Bus Aunty” Love for London Buses Earns Her TikTok’s Video of the Year

Connect with us

“Don’t allow your age to stop you. Don’t allow your family to say don’t do that, it’s embarrassing. If you love it, do it.” Those were the words Bemi Orojuogun, widely known as London Bus Aunty, shared as she accepted Video of the Year at the TikTok UK Awards yesterday. It was a message about confidence and doing what feels true to you, even when the people around you do not understand it.

Bemi’s journey has been full of unexpected chapters. Just three months ago, she appeared in Burberry’s Back to the City campaign. The woman who became popular for her calm, joyful videos filmed in front of London’s red buses suddenly found herself starring in a project that celebrated the same city she has always admired.

Her love for London buses comes from a very personal place. She met her late husband on a bus, and before he passed last year, she promised him she would keep living fully. Filming buses and sharing those moments became part of that promise. Along the way, she has worked on fun campaigns, from a Wowcher-themed double-decker to an adventurous day with Alton Towers.

Now she has added a TikTok Award to her journey. A moment that shows there is nothing wrong with following what you enjoy, even when people try to talk you out of it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

