Asake Is in His Style Era and His GQ Man of the Year Look Proves It

Bemi Orojuogun's Love for London Buses Earns Her TikTok’s Video of the Year

From Banking to Broadcast: Rosemary Egabor Afolahan on Leadership, Storytelling, and Making an Impact

Big Sheggz Turns 30 and He’s Entering the Third Floor in Style

N230 Million Boost: Nigeria’s female Engineers Drive STEM Revolution

144 Faces, 24 Hours, 2 Guinness Records: Tacha Proves Dreams Can Come True

“Film Has My Heart": Sunshine Rosman Talks Her Purpose on Amanda Dara’s Open Up Podcast

Gbemi and Toolz Team Up with Dr. Renner to Break Down HPV, Cervical Cancer & Pap Smears

Lagos, Get Ready: KYMA Brings a World-Class Beach Experience to Elegushi

Get Ready for #StopHPVForHer | A BellaNaija Campaign on Health

Published

3 hours ago

 on

At this point, Asake can basically do no wrong when it comes to style. He has been giving back to back looks for a while now. First it was the braids, then the locs, then a short afro, then cobalt blue. And now he has gone completely bald and fans are taking it all in.

Last night at GQ’s Man of the Year event, he showed up looking sharp. He wore an all black suit with a slightly oversized blazer that sat well on him without feeling overdone. What really lifted the look was the haircut. The clean low cut brings out his face, and the glasses add a smooth touch. The glossy black shoes finish it off in a simple but neat way.

And just to add, a few days ago at the Red Bull Symphonic concert, he wore a Eleven Sixteen outfit and brought his usual presence to the stage. His movement and voice worked together in a way that kept the room lively from start to finish.

Check out his GQ looks below and watch him at the Red Bull Symphonic concert too.

 

