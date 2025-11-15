Asake Is in His Style Era and His GQ Man of the Year Look Proves It

At this point, Asake can basically do no wrong when it comes to style. He has been giving back to back looks for a while now. First it was the braids, then the locs, then a short afro, then cobalt blue. And now he has gone completely bald and fans are taking it all in.

Last night at GQ’s Man of the Year event, he showed up looking sharp. He wore an all black suit with a slightly oversized blazer that sat well on him without feeling overdone. What really lifted the look was the haircut. The clean low cut brings out his face, and the glasses add a smooth touch. The glossy black shoes finish it off in a simple but neat way.

And just to add, a few days ago at the Red Bull Symphonic concert, he wore a Eleven Sixteen outfit and brought his usual presence to the stage. His movement and voice worked together in a way that kept the room lively from start to finish.

Check out his GQ looks below and watch him at the Red Bull Symphonic concert too.

