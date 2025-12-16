Watch Shaun Okojie & Tomiwa Tegbe React to Friendship Episode of MENtality With Ebuka

What does friendship mean today? How are you forming friendships? Who can we call a friend?

Actor Tomiwa Tegbe and reality TV star Shaun Okojie react to the Friendship episode of the MENtality With Ebuka podcast. They share some of their insights about friendship as discussed on the podcast and the dynamics of their friendship circles.

In the Friendship episode, Alexander Ikemefuna discusses masculinity and friendships with the hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W. You can watch the episode here.

Watch Shaun and Tomiwa’s reactions below: