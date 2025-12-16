Connect with us

BN TV

Watch Shaun Okojie & Tomiwa Tegbe React to Friendship Episode of MENtality With Ebuka

BN TV Music

Watch Tems and Dave in the Official Music Video for “Mine”

BN TV

Watch Ibrahim Suleiman and Kola Oshalusi React to MENtality With Ebuka Fatherhood Episode

BN TV

Watch Sheggz & Dwin, The Stoic React to MENtality With Ebuka Young Boys Episode

BN TV Inspired

Five Aunty Bemi London Bus Videos We Can’t Stop Watching

BN TV Cuisine Scoop

Short on Time? This Easy Christmas Cake Is Perfect for the Holidays

BN TV Music

Get Ready! Wizkid and Asake Are Dropping Real Vol. 1 This December

BN TV Music

Tems Breaks Down Big Daddy and Why She’s Fully Owning Her Power

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s "Odara" Is the Worship Song to Carry You into 2026

BN TV Cuisine

Jollof Rice, But Make It Sweet: Kikifoodies’ New Recipe Will Wow Your Tastebuds

BN TV

Watch Shaun Okojie & Tomiwa Tegbe React to Friendship Episode of MENtality With Ebuka

Published

5 hours ago

 on

What does friendship mean today? How are you forming friendships? Who can we call a friend?

Actor Tomiwa Tegbe and reality TV star Shaun Okojie react to the Friendship episode of the MENtality With Ebuka podcast. They share some of their insights about friendship as discussed on the podcast and the dynamics of their friendship circles.

In the Friendship episode, Alexander Ikemefuna discusses masculinity and friendships with the hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W. You can watch the episode here.

Watch Shaun and Tomiwa’s reactions below:

Related Topics:
css.php