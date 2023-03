Benue-born vocalist, Usman Amali better known as Purple Maley has dropped a new song titled “2 AM (Lagos).”

According to the singer, “the song is inspired by my true-life story. It’s an anthem for every youthful-minded person on the move. It’s a song for those that strive to balance the hustle of daytime with turning up for good nightlife.”

