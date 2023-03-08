Connect with us

Music

Watch: 8tch returns with Gaming Retro Visualizer for "Mario" featuring Bowale

Music

New Music: Stonebwoy — Far Away

Music

It’s Finally Here! Listen to Davido’s “Timeless” Album

Music

New Music: Purple Maley - 2 AM (Lagos)

Music

New Video: Sho The Icon - Duro

Music

New Music + Video: Falz & Vector - Yakubu

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Kuami Eugene feat. Rotimi — Cryptocurrency

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido Confirms He & Chioma are Officially Married! ❤️

BN TV Music

Davido Dishes on New Music, DMW 2.0, His Fans & a Timeless Concert in New Interview with Kie Kie

Music

Asake, Fave, Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, The Cavemen – Davido’s “Timeless” is Star-Studded | See the Tracklist

Music

Watch: 8tch returns with Gaming Retro Visualizer for “Mario” featuring Bowale

Published

4 hours ago

 on

8tch, a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter, recently released his fourth project called “Ceiling Conversations,” which focuses on societal issues. He has now followed it up with a new song titled “Mario,” featuring Bowale, a UK-based Nigerian singer.

The song has a lively and upbeat vibe, and the rapper says it presents a choice between being a lover and a playboy. The accompanying visualizer is game-themed and was created by the talented AKthawicked.

Watch the visualizer for ‘Mario’ below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Omilola Oshikoya: Recession and Other Global Crisis of 2023 (Part 2)

BN Book Review: Visible Strengths by Mary Mosope Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

“Mummy, Are We Now Poor?”

Blessing Okebe: How to Build a Personal Brand While Maintaining Your Privacy

Adedamola Adedayo: Major League DJz and Major Lazer Form an Eclectic Alliance on “Piano Republik”
css.php