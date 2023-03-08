Watch: 8tch returns with Gaming Retro Visualizer for “Mario” featuring Bowale

8tch, a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter, recently released his fourth project called “Ceiling Conversations,” which focuses on societal issues. He has now followed it up with a new song titled “Mario,” featuring Bowale, a UK-based Nigerian singer.

The song has a lively and upbeat vibe, and the rapper says it presents a choice between being a lover and a playboy. The accompanying visualizer is game-themed and was created by the talented AKthawicked.