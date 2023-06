Nigerian hip-hop/Afro-fusion rapper, singer, and songwriter 8tch (pronounced “H”) has released a new single titled “Whatchu Saying?”

A follow up to his previously released refreshing and soothing tune titled “Mario”, “Whatchu Saying?” is a Drill and Grime-hinged Hip-Hop song with a focus on the profiling and harassment of youths by the police in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Stream here.

Listen below: