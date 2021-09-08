8tch drops “Ceiling Conversations (Vol.1)” + Music Video for “9-5 in Lagos”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian sensational rapper, singer, and songwriter 8tch (pronounced “H”) has released his fourth body of work titled “Ceiling Conversations (Vol.1)“. The five-track tape dwells on relative stories across different societal issues, hence the name “ceiling conversations.”

According to the rapper: “Ceiling Conversations is ME in YOU, YOU in ME and WE in US”, a phrase that connotes that each human has a tiny part of them in another person, no matter how little.

Standing out from the project is the song ‘9-5 in Lagos’, which perfectly captures the struggle of a typical working-class system in Lagos. The picture was painted even more brilliantly with a video.

With storytelling rap a core element of the genre, 8tch outdid himself with this masterpiece project titled “ceiling conversations.” a must-listen.

Stream the project here.

