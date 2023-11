Months after releasing the exciting Drill and Grime-hinged Hip-Hop song “Whatchu Saying?” Nigerian rapper, singer, and hip-hop/Afro-fusion artist 8tch has released the official video.

According to the singer, “Whatchu Saying? is a youth anthem that focuses on the profiling and harassment of youths by the police in Nigeria and other parts of the world.” The official video was directed by Ayothepassenger.

Watch: