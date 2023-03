Ghanaian Dancehall singer and songwriter, Stonebwoy has released a new single “Far Away.”

“Far Away” is the third track off the singer’s upcoming studio album “5th Dimension.” The album will feature collaborative efforts with Davido, Angelique Kidjo, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade and others.

“Far Away” was produced by The FaNaTiX.

Stream here.

Listen below: