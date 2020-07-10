DJDS teams up with Tory Lanez & Rema for “Simple Things”



American production duo, DJDS teams up with Tory Lanez and Rema on “Simple Things“.

According to the American producers,

To us ‘Simple Things’ sort of feels like the ultimate DJDS song because it sounds like what we’ve done and where we’re going all at once. You hear the sample chops and that’s old school DJDS but the collaborations represent the future. The work we put in with Burna Boy directly lead us to linking with Rema, and Tory is somebody we’ve been waiting years to get in the studio with. These guys are upper echelon so we really had to draw upon all our experience to give them something that felt undeniable.