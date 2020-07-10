Connect with us

DJDS teams up with Tory Lanez & Rema for “Simple Things”

Juls, Lil Nas X & Gunna Now Members of The Recording Academy

From TG Omori to Do2dtun… You Should See these Fun Visualizers for Kizz Daniel's "Boys Are Bad"

New EP: Ryan Omo - Ace

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Teni — Lemme Know (Remix)

New Video: Emo Grae feat. Buju - 0903

New Video: Sarkodie feat. E-40 - CEO Flow

New Music: Korede Bello - Morire

Chike Needs Your Help with Choosing a Title for His Next Album

New Video: Magnito feat Omashola, Ik Ogbonna & Descushiel - Pandemic

2 hours ago

American production duo, DJDS teams up with Tory Lanez and Rema on “Simple Things“.

According to the American producers,

To us ‘Simple Things’ sort of feels like the ultimate DJDS song because it sounds like what we’ve done and where we’re going all at once. You hear the sample chops and that’s old school DJDS but the collaborations represent the future. The work we put in with Burna Boy directly lead us to linking with Rema, and Tory is somebody we’ve been waiting years to get in the studio with. These guys are upper echelon so we really had to draw upon all our experience to give them something that felt undeniable.

Listen to the track below:

