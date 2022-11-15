Check Out Some of the Delightful Moments from Baileys at the MBGN 2022 Pageant

Baileys Delight partnered with Nigeria’s foremost beauty pageant, Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) to bring delight and excitement to both contestants and consumers as the official cream liqueur of the recently concluded 34th edition of the annual pageant.

From its inception, the pageant has since unearthed and supported young ladies who embody true African beauty and exhibit exceptional talent, intellect, eloquence, and elegance.

As a brand that harnesses the best of pure African ingredients, Baileys Delight, which is a light and lush cream liqueur with a taste of African honey, was present to treat contestants and guests with merchandise, mani-pedis, massage sessions, and refreshing Baileys Delight cocktail blends at MBGN 2022.

Baileys Delight showed up throughout the contest, delighting our senses during the themed Photoshoot, Slumber Party, and Cocktail Competition.

For a chance to win an amazing treat, Baileys Delight challenged the pageant queens, as well as consumers to explore and embrace their true natural beauty through photos.

The ladies were also delighted with a fun and relaxing time at the Slumber Party with games, unboxed treats, and delicious Baileys Delight cocktails. The cocktail competition was filled with playful moments of delight as the ladies teamed up to create their own signature Baileys Delight cocktails.

The events culminated with the delightful moment when Miss Abia was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2022.

Keep up with @baileysnigeria for more sumptuous moments of delight and follow the hashtag #DelightYourSenses #BaileysDelightXMBGN2022.

+18 drink responsibly.

Sponsored Content