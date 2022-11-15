The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is set to Hold this November | Register to Attend!

The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is here.

This two-day conference is a yearly forum where contemporary issues affecting leadership, ethics, and corporate governance are discussed and professionals and practitioners provide global best practice solutions.

As usual, the 2022 Annual Directors Conference will be attended by Captains of Industry and Directors in both Private and Public Sectors of the Nigerian Economy.

Theme: Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability.

Date: November 24th – 25th, 2022

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 am

This is an opportunity to meet, network, socialize, and create business opportunities for you and your organizations.

To Register, Please Click Here.

For inquiries, sponsorship, adverts, and exhibition of your brands, Please contact: 08026365747 or 07062148115

