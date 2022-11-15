Connect with us

The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is set to Hold this November | Register to Attend!

Here is What to Expect from the “Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World”

Poju Oyemade, Joni Peddie, Lanre Olusola, and more, Lead the Conversation at the 4th Africa Coaching Week

Check Out Some of the Delightful Moments from Baileys at the MBGN 2022 Pageant

The Top Moments You May Have Missed At The 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

Get Ready to Enjoy a Week of Italian Cuisine, Wine & Many More | November 14th - 20th

Mara Tribe Mixer was filled with excitement & a host of Guests

With an Exciting Launch Party, Here Is How Zagg Redefines Its Energy Drink Experience

Hypo Toilet Cleaner hosts Nysc Volunteers, Gives Cash Rewards and Employment Offers

Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 is upon us | Here's what you need to know

The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is set to Hold this November | Register to Attend!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is here.

This two-day conference is a yearly forum where contemporary issues affecting leadership, ethics, and corporate governance are discussed and professionals and practitioners provide global best practice solutions.

As usual, the 2022 Annual Directors Conference will be attended by Captains of Industry and Directors in both Private and Public Sectors of the Nigerian Economy.

Theme: Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability.
Date: November 24th – 25th, 2022
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00 am

This is an opportunity to meet, network, socialize, and create business opportunities for you and your organizations.

To Register, Please Click Here.

For inquiries, sponsorship, adverts, and exhibition of your brands, Please contact: 08026365747 or 07062148115

