Everything you need to Know about the oraimo Boom Speakers

By Skilla Ojuturito

Published

3 hours ago

 on


In a world where music is a universal language, sound means everything. How it is carried, and the vibe that comes with it, all determine the energy that comes with the output.

oraimo, over the years, has paid attention to all of this, positioning the brand as one that cares about its consumers.

Considering the oraimo products in the market, the quality of the products, and the durability, oraimo has challenged every other brand to step up, but so far, none has been able to take the challenge. If not for anything, for the fact that oraimo continues to heighten the level of quality of their products.

Just like it is with every other earbud, earpiece, power bank, smartwatch, speaker, and other product from oraimo, the oraimo Boom Speaker has been created to serve a purpose. To transport you from the world you are in, to a whole different world where you can be whatever you want to be powered by sound.

Imagine a world where you have powerful oraimo sounds’ massive bass, Dynamic party light effects, IPX5 waterproof, Battery capacity of 3600mAh. You might wonder what difference the oraimo Boom Speaker’s massive bass makes.

With user experience in mind, the oraimo Boom Speaker packs the HavyBass, its all-new exclusive sound technology that gives the ultimate bass boost required for fine and refined sound.

Designed with party lovers in mind, the oraimo Boom Speaker also has colorful lights that boost excitement and get you in that awesome party feel.

Other important features to expect from the oraimo Boom Speaker include;
BT Version V5.1,
BT range of 10m,
Frequency response 85Hz – 16KHz,
Playtime: 6 hours (lights on); 7 hours (lights off),
Speaker output: 30W,
Input: Wireless | AUX Input | USB Flash Drive,
Supports Microphone, FM, and a whole lot more.

As intriguing as all those sounds, there is nothing more fun than knowing you can get quality at an affordable price. The oraimo Boom Speaker, badass as it is, can be bought at an affordable price.

Interestingly, with the Black Friday promo currently on, you can buy the oraimo Boom Speaker at the lowest price this year from the e-shop at ng.oraimo.com opening a door of opportunity for you to catapult yourself into that beautiful world of great sound.

As oraimo continues to explore the world of possibilities with its products, its customers will continue to enjoy quality, delivered at an affordable price.

Don’t forget to visit the e-shop to get yours at a discounted price.

Sponsored Content

