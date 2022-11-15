Connect with us

Poju Oyemade, Joni Peddie, Lanre Olusola, and more, Lead the Conversation at the 4th Africa Coaching Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN) is set to host the fourth edition of its annual Africa Coaching Week (ACW) from November 25th-30th themed Coaching – Inspiring the Next Frontier for Africa’s Relevance.

This year’s Africa Coaching week will kick off with its Flagship Conference, welcoming leading coaches, career professionals, and business leaders at an in-person event in Victoria Island, Lagos.

With less than 2 weeks to go, the 2022 ACW has announced an excellent lineup of industry leaders from across Africa such as keynote speaker and Convener of The Platform Nigeria, Poju Oyemade; and Canada’s first Black councilor, Kitchener City Councillor Elect, Ayo Owodunni.

Other speakers include:
Juliet Ehimuan – Director, Google West Africa, & Founder, Beyond Limits Africa Initiative (Nigeria)
Fela Durotoye – Vice Chairman, LCAN Board of Trustees & CEO, GEMSTONE Nigeria
Joni Peddie – Team Performance Strategist & CEO, Resilient People (South Africa)
Bolaji Idowu – Certified Coach & Lead Pastor, Harvesters Intl Christian Center (Nigeria)
Dr. Palesa Munzara (Ph.D.) – Marketing and Diversity Consultant (South Africa)
Kwame Senou – Executive Chairman THOP The Holding Opinion and Public (Côte d’lvoire).
Dr. Jennifer Bangoura (Ph.D.) – Director of Career Innovation, Nexford University (Malawi)
Dr. Lanre Olusola – Chairman, LCAN Board of Trustees (Nigeria), and many more.

“As LCAN moves to the next frontier, each day has been perfectly curated to deliver a riveting experience that provides an opportunity for expansion into the next level for our continent,” said Omawumi Ogbe, president of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria.

“For this year’s event, we have introduced new activities, increased our collaborations and offerings and lined up a power-packed speaker ensemble that will delight participants. From in-person events to online summits across digital platforms, we aim to reach more people worldwide, wherever they may be” she added.

Coaches, coaching enthusiasts, counselors, entrepreneurs, career professionals, human resource professionals, representatives of corporate bodies, CEOs, and a cross-section of the general public are welcome to participate in the conference, masterclasses, free coaching sessions, live panel discussions, and other engaging activities lined up throughout the week.

With a total of ten purposeful fireside chats, attendees have a wide range of opportunities to ask their burning questions and gain the clarity they need to finish 2022 strong and be powerfully positioned for 2023.

The speakers are set to discuss a diversity of topics, such as The Future of Work, Building Mental Resilience, Coaching for Good Governance, Organisational Transformation, Holistic Living, and much more. Participants will learn how to use coaching as a catalyst for creativity and innovation as they position themselves for value in a competitive world of work.

For more details on the speakers and the dates, Click Here

To secure your spot at the highly anticipated 4th edition of the ACW, Register Here

For sponsorship and media inquiries, please contact +2349097678774 or email [email protected]

For more social updates, follow @lcan_ng and use #AfricaCoachingWeek to join the conversation.

