Unlocking Global Institutional Growth: Edelman Africa launches Regional Advisory Team

Edelman Africa launched its Regional Advisory (ERA) team, comprised of senior industry veterans and communications advisors spread across North, East, West, Central and Southern Africa to assist existing and potential clients build their businesses and navigate the continent.

This move, together with Edelman’s established network of vetted partners that span the entire African continent and offer on-the-ground tactical support across all 54 countries, positions Edelman Africa as one of the most connected communications advisory on the African continent and the leading provider of communications advisory across the region.

To build upon Edelman Africa’s already established teams in both Southern and East Africa, the regional advisory team will be co-led by two external advisors handpicked for their decades of experience across their respective regions: Kwame Senou, Executive Director of The Holding Opinion and Public (THOP) in Cote d’Ivoire and Kamal Taibi, Founder & CEO of Stratëus Group in Morocco.

Increasing market volatility, institutional failures pushing people to the brink, and growing mistrust of leaders in government, business, and media.

The 2025 Edelman Global Trust Barometer Data identified these symptoms as part of a crisis of grievance: a sense of unfairness and a lack of confidence in our institutions to improve our world, continent, and respective countries.

For governments, multinational corporations and NGOs hoping to expand their presence into Africa, building trust will be crucial to offsetting this sense of grievance.

As our Trust research has shown, when institutions can’t be trusted to do what is right, levels of grievance arise. That’s why we must focus on increasing optimism, helping organisations cultivate and rebuild trust in local communities where they operate. This is especially true for those building their presence in Africa, says Karena Crerar, CEO of Edelman Africa. Multinational corporations and other institutions can no longer afford to be out of touch. Nuanced, regional strategies must be in place to reflect Africa’s complex socioeconomic environments. You can’t transplant multinational business and communication models into a given country and hope they’ll stick. You need a top-down understanding of every market, she says. This launch marks a significant step forward in how we support our clients’ ambitions across Africa. By bringing together deep regional expertise with the global reach of Edelman, we’re equipping institutions with the insight and guidance they need to navigate complex markets, earn trust, and drive impact at scale. It’s a strategic move that reflects both the growing importance of Africa in global growth plans and our commitment to being a trusted partner on that journey, says Justin Westcott, COO of Edelman EMEA. From public affairs influencing local policy to crisis communications, on-the-ground presence to regional analysis, this team will focus on not only tactical implementation in each country but also strategic regional advisory for clientele operating in multiple African markets. This is a pivotal moment, where our role is to navigate the complexities and deliver tailored solutions. West and Central Africa present a dynamic landscape ripe with opportunities. Through this unique strategic alliance, we are well-positioned to support the ambitions of both global players and regional champions, driving meaningful impact across the region, says Senou.

North Africa also offers compelling prospects, says Taibi:

The region’s strategic location bridging Europe, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa creates a hub for logistics and trade. Countries like Morocco and Egypt have become focal points for industries such as automotive manufacturing, energy transition, and agribusiness. Organisations working with Edelman on the continent will receive ongoing, bespoke advice based on their current organisational strategy and market expansion plans. They will then work alongside the advisors in understanding all aspects of the market, region, neighbouring markets, and overall context. Our advisors will then guide clientele on a strategic approach, going beyond Public Relations and tactical implementation, rather helping to tailor organisational goals into a regionally nuanced, culturally sensitive communications programme focusing on the stakeholders they want to reach. They will then work with our partner network across more than 50 African countries to implement these strategies and create the greatest possible positive impact for both the organisations and the communities in which they work, says Crerar.

The ERA Structure

Steering this advisory team will be Karena Crerar, Edelman Africa CEO, with the following advisors overseeing each region:

– Kwame Senou, Executive Director, THOP, Cote d’Ivoire (West and Central Africa)

– Kamal Taibi, Founder & CEO, Stratëus Group, Morocco (North Africa)

– Corazon Sefu, Edelman Kenya Managing Director (East Africa Advisor)

– Geraldine Mamburu, Edelman Africa Business Development Director (Southern Africa)

Karena Crerar, Edelman Africa CEO, says;

As one of the leading communications consultancy in Africa, and a global leader in Trust, now is our moment to spearhead the African growth agenda for our industry, our people, and our clients – both on the continent and in international markets where interest in our dynamic continent remains high. We aim to advise our clients on the nuances of Africa through a country-specific, regional, and continent-wide lens, ensuring their communications create positive economic and social impact. This alongside access to the Edelman’s global capabilities, allowing us to design communication strategies for clients that drive meaningful change while fostering sustainable growth – helping us to push back against the crisis of grievance, says Crerar.

