Here is What to Expect from the “Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World”

The annual ‘Week of Italian Cuisine in the World’ is in full swing and we are excited about all this week has in store for us. Now at its 7th edition, this initiative was developed by Italian Embassies and Consulates around the world to promote Italian culinary traditions, food and wine connoisseurship which form a strong part of Italian identity and culture.

This year, the ‘Week of Italian Cuisine in the World’ in Nigeria will take place from November 14th to 20th, 2022 with a rich programme of events which include thematic menus, gala dinners, seminars, food and wine tastings.

We have even more exciting news!! Apart from the participation of two Italian Chefs, we would also be joined by *Drumrolls*…Tracy Eboigbodin!! Tracy is a young Nigerian diaspora in Italy who established herself in the high profile Italian gastronomy and went on to win the well-known cooking show: MasterChef Italia.

Her success story is one to be proud of. Tracy will be visiting 3 cities in Nigeria: Abuja, Benin City and Lagos to celebrate the “Week of Italian cuisine in the World”. It is definitely going to be an activity-packed week so allow us to take you through the programme of the week.

The launch of the Italian Cuisine Week in Nigeria took place in Abuja at the Fraser Suite Hotel on November 11th. On the occasion of the first leg of the Week of Italian Cuisine in Nigeria, the Embassy of Italy aimed to engage in an open and comprehensive dialogue about the past and the future of food, with a focus on food security, sustainability and youth employment.

It did so in a round table that gathered representatives of Italian institutions and agribusiness with key local stakeholders in the development of the food industry in Nigeria such as Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Stefano Defanti, an entrepreneur from the Veneto region, an expert in logistics, president of Nival Group SRL; H.E. Stefano De Leo, Ambassador of Italy to the Federal Republic; Dame Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development; Aminu Suleiman Takuma, Coordinator, North Central Regional Office, NIPC; M.G. Nasreddine, Nasco Group of Companies and so many others.

This dialogue focused on the importance of discovering, promoting and sharing different culinary traditions and identities, as well as on the fundamental challenges faced by the global food system today: how we can promote healthy lifestyles, how we should protect quality ingredients and products, how to tackle climate change and how to empower youth to foster change in the way we produce and eat food. The evening ended on a lighter note with a Gala.

If you are in Abuja from November 12th to the 18th, discover the authentic flavours of Italian cuisine at the Restaurant in Frasers Suites Hotel where for 7 consecutive evenings, 2 Italian Chefs flown in from Milan will present each evening a different Special Italian Dinner Menu conceptualized by Master Chef Tracy Eboigbodin.

The second stop for the week will be Benin City in Edo state and finally, we round up the week in the city of Lagos where we will have a special offer at Zaza Restaurant Lagos with a unique Italian dinner personally curated by Tracy Eboigbodin, the guest Chef of the evening.

The 5-course set menu is offered to the public at 30,000 NGN (excluding beverages)

For information or RSVP kindly contact +234809 333 8144 Christine.

We can’t spill all the tea at once now, can we? Stay with us as we travel through these cities, explore good food and celebrate the “Week Of Italian Cuisine in the world” in Nigeria

