Check Out These Hot & Sizzling Visuals of the ‘Ember’ Collection by Cakes by Tosan

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Tosan Jemide a Pioneer, veteran cake maker, and industry guru, releases a new and affordable collection of wedding and luxury cakes, called the “Ember” Collection.

In true ‘Cakes By Tosan‘ fashion, the collection shows glitz, razzle-dazzle, and innovation, representing the nature of true craftsmanship in the industry.

With over 30 years of experience and 22 years as a CEO, Tosan Jemide continues to lead and innovate in the confectionery and baker’s industry.

Although he retired from active cake-making a few years ago, Tosan Jemide still remains at the helm of creative exploration and development. The Cake aficionado, alongside his excellent team, has choreographed these masterpieces, paying attention to detail in their presentations.

Cakes by Tosan have an impressive resumé making wedding cakes for the likes of Former President Musa Yar’Adua’s son & daughter, Bella Adenuga, and several others. With a client list as diverse as his talent,  Tosan Jemide is no stranger to providing lush quality services to prominent individuals across the country.

As a legacy brand and through this collection, Cakes By Tosan is repositioning itself by now making wedding cakes for the children of its clients from over 20 years ago, which says a lot about their consistency.

A new Cakes By Tosan website is set to launch this month and will feature a lookbook of the ‘Ember Collection’, with this website and new collection launch, the year looks to be closing on a good note for this avant-garde brand.

While there are no one size fits, the Cake Maestro has managed to make as many sizes available in this dreamy new collection. All cakes in the “Ember” Cake Collection are available for couples to choose from today.

Here is a look at more wonderful pieces in the ‘Ember’ collection:

