Rinu Oduala, Osas Ighodaro & Sandra Ezekwesili Among 2021 Recipients of Her Network's Woman of the Year Awards

Johnnie Walker brought the #NoLabels Energy to Burna Boy's Concert & it was Lit

#vivoNGAtHappyness2021 hosted by Vivo Nigeria was all Shades of Fun | See Photos

#PartyNotConcert: The Johnnie Walker & Island Block Party Partnership was Incredible 

All Roads Lead to Eko Hotel for Alibaba's January 1st Concert!

Vibes On The Beach with Big Wiz is Tonight!

BUA Group Unveils BUA Food & Merges other Food Businesses at the Media Event

It was all about the Games, Food and Premium Vibes at the Vendease Games Festival | Take a look

It was an Exciting Experience for Parents & Kids as Giggles Place launched its Mega Kids clothing store

Burna Boy's The Live Experience is Tonight!

Published

44 mins ago

 on

2021 Her Network Woman of the Year in Entertainment – Osas Ighodaro

The fifth annual Her Network Woman of the Year Awards took place on Wednesday, December 29, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

It was an emotional and celebratory night as women from all professions gathered to honour amazing women who have made a big impact in their career, community, or network. This was clear in the way each presenter talked passionately about each category and the impact candidates had. The theme of this year’s event, “Thrive,” represents the courage and devotion these women have demonstrated in making a difference over the last year.

In her welcome speech, the founder Nkem Onwudiwe said, “I created Her Network in 2017 to connect and inspire women. We wanted to acknowledge the impactful work of women in our society, and I am proud to say we have been on this extraordinary journey for five years”. She ended her speech by delivering a heartfelt tribute to one of the award recipients of the Her Network Woman of the Year 2020, Chef Linda Esuabama, who passed away in October 2021.

Nkem Onwudiwe, Founder of Her Network

During the ceremony, Princess Adeyinka Tekenah, the Founder of Happy Coffee and the 2017 Recipient of the Her Network Woman of the Year Award in the Start-Up category, shared her impact story. Keeping to this year’s theme, she spoke on “Thriving Regardless”, even with the challenges life has thrown at her.

The event was hosted by communications strategist and content creator Motunde Ibironke (Motundeoflagos), whose eloquence and interaction kept guests vibrant and engaged. This year’s partners’ premium hair extensions brand LUSH Hair Nigeria ensured that every guest left with a goody bag full of hair essentials. At the same time, Baileys Delight provided delightful cocktails throughout the event.

The 2021 recipients were presented their plaques by previous HNWOTY Award recipients of the nominated categories.

The recipients of 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards are:

  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Community Service – Timileyin Edwin
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Education – Funmi Ilori
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Healthcare – Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Start-up – Mariam Lawani
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Entertainment presented by LUSH Hair Nigeria – Osas Ighodaro
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Advocacy – Rinu Oduala
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Future – Blessing Akpan
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Entrepreneurship – Jumoke Dada
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Tech – Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti
  • Her Network Woman of the Year in Journalism – Sandra Ezekwesili

The night ended on a high note, with guests dancing with one another, networking and celebrating.

See photos from the event below:

2021 Her Network Woman of the Year in Education – Funmi Ilori

 

2021 Her Network Woman of the Year in Journalism – Sandra Ezekwesili

 

2021 Her Network Woman of the Year in Tech – Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti

 

2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Award for Healthcare Recipient – Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo

 

2021 Her Network Woman of the Year in Start-up – Mariam Lawani

 

The host Motunde of Lagos presenting a guest with a gift bag from LUSH Hair

 

Ruqoyah Ogunbiyi and Lola Aneke

 

Mariam Lawani, 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Recipient – StartUp

 

Abosede George-Ogan, Her Network Woman of the Year 2020 Honoree and Co-Founder ElectHER, presenting Advocacy Category

