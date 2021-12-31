Rinu Oduala, Osas Ighodaro & Sandra Ezekwesili Among 2021 Recipients of Her Network’s Woman of the Year Awards

The fifth annual Her Network Woman of the Year Awards took place on Wednesday, December 29, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

It was an emotional and celebratory night as women from all professions gathered to honour amazing women who have made a big impact in their career, community, or network. This was clear in the way each presenter talked passionately about each category and the impact candidates had. The theme of this year’s event, “Thrive,” represents the courage and devotion these women have demonstrated in making a difference over the last year.

In her welcome speech, the founder Nkem Onwudiwe said, “I created Her Network in 2017 to connect and inspire women. We wanted to acknowledge the impactful work of women in our society, and I am proud to say we have been on this extraordinary journey for five years”. She ended her speech by delivering a heartfelt tribute to one of the award recipients of the Her Network Woman of the Year 2020, Chef Linda Esuabama, who passed away in October 2021.

During the ceremony, Princess Adeyinka Tekenah, the Founder of Happy Coffee and the 2017 Recipient of the Her Network Woman of the Year Award in the Start-Up category, shared her impact story. Keeping to this year’s theme, she spoke on “Thriving Regardless”, even with the challenges life has thrown at her.

The event was hosted by communications strategist and content creator Motunde Ibironke (Motundeoflagos), whose eloquence and interaction kept guests vibrant and engaged. This year’s partners’ premium hair extensions brand LUSH Hair Nigeria ensured that every guest left with a goody bag full of hair essentials. At the same time, Baileys Delight provided delightful cocktails throughout the event.

The 2021 recipients were presented their plaques by previous HNWOTY Award recipients of the nominated categories.

The recipients of 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards are:

Her Network Woman of the Year in Community Service – Timileyin Edwin

Her Network Woman of the Year in Education – Funmi Ilori

Her Network Woman of the Year in Healthcare – Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo

Her Network Woman of the Year in Start-up – Mariam Lawani

Her Network Woman of the Year in Entertainment presented by LUSH Hair Nigeria – Osas Ighodaro

Her Network Woman of the Year in Advocacy – Rinu Oduala

Her Network Woman of the Year in Future – Blessing Akpan

Her Network Woman of the Year in Entrepreneurship – Jumoke Dada

Her Network Woman of the Year in Tech – Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti

Her Network Woman of the Year in Journalism – Sandra Ezekwesili

The night ended on a high note, with guests dancing with one another, networking and celebrating.

See photos from the event below: