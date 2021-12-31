Johnnie Walker brought the #NoLabels Energy to Burna Boy’s Concert & it was Lit

Connect with us

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Johnnie Walker continues to harness the power of creativity to inspire young Africans and awaken a generation of giants, as it brings to life the ‘Keep Walking’ movement at Burna Boy’s “The Live Experience” which was held recently in Lagos.

The electrifying concert had The African Giant Himself sharing the stage with other top talents to dish out top tier afro-fusion performances, thrilling music fans to an immersive and unforgettable music experience as they sipped on the distinctive flavours of Johnnie Walker Whisky and its signature Highball cocktail serves.

As expected, Johnnie Walker made a big statement at the concert, the brand adorned the concert arena with inspiring “No Labels” quotes by Burna Boy and Mama Burna. These and other eye-catching brand-led designs made the concert ambience beautiful, the environment scenic and fans were seen interacting with them.

With the recent Burna Boy partnership, as well as partnerships with other top creatives, Johnnie Walker continues to live up to its trendsetting status of fuelling the creative economy while enshrining the Afro-Optimism spirit and bursting labels, as they drive the iconic Keep Walking mantra.

For more details about #KeepWalking or Johnnie Walker, follow @johnniewalkerng on Instagram. You can also follow the hashtag #NoLabels and #KeepWalkingNigeria.

