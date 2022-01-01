Connect with us

Fireboy DML Kicks Off 2022 With “The Fire Concert” at Balmoral Convention Centre | January 2nd

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Multiple award-winning Afro-Life artiste, Fireboy DML is all set for his first ever headline concert tagged “The Fire Concert” taking place live at the prestigious Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel onSunday, 2nd January 2022.

Following an applaudable music year characterized by successful hit singles, a critically acclaimed second album and several nods, the Peru crooner will usher in the New Year with a night of energetic music performances for teeming fans, concert-goers and lovers of great music.

From Jealous, to Laughter, Tears, & Goose bumps, down to Apollo a project that chronicles evolution, growth, love and painFireboy DML’s remarkable journey to music has been one that passionate fans have been major players of and this intimate concert is yet another expression of this connection.

Still reeling off the robust reception from his recent single, “Peru”, a fans favourite that has since garnered the attention of the global music community, Fireboy DML takes the brilliance a step further with an unexpected collaboration with Grammy award winning act Ed Sheeran for a much-anticipated remix to release on Christmas Eve, Friday 24th Dec.

Ahead of a promising year lodged with a global tour kick-starting in February, alongside speculations of exciting collaborations underway, The Fire Concert”, a first of many, will entertain guests and fans to the smashing records of Fireboy DML’s rapidly growing music catalogue.

Get ready to experience premium entertainment and live music like never before!!!

This event is in strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols. All safety measures will be enforced. Stay connected and secure your tickets NOW at www.fireboyconcert.com

For Table Bookings and reservations, call: 09046624689 or 09047233693

The Fire Concert is proudly sponsored by Guinness, Pepsi, Loatsadmedia, Kuda Cank, Soundcity, 2sure, Red&Axla, TheRedRoom.

Supported by Vanguard Allure & Arise TV

Join the conversation on social media. Follow @thefireconcert  and @fireboydml

For media enquiries, contact motunrayo@encoremedialtd.com

