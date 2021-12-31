Connect with us

Events

#vivoNGAtHappyness2021 hosted by Vivo Nigeria was all Shades of Fun | See Photos

Events

Johnnie Walker brought the #NoLabels Energy to Burna Boy's Concert & it was Lit

Events Inspired

Rinu Oduala, Osas Ighodaro & Sandra Ezekwesili Among 2021 Recipients of Her Network's Woman of the Year Awards

Events Promotions

#PartyNotConcert: The Johnnie Walker & Island Block Party Partnership was Incredible 

Events

All Roads Lead to Eko Hotel for Alibaba's January 1st Concert!

Events

Vibes On The Beach with Big Wiz is Tonight!

Events

BUA Group Unveils BUA Food & Merges other Food Businesses at the Media Event

Events

It was all about the Games, Food and Premium Vibes at the Vendease Games Festival | Take a look

Events

It was an Exciting Experience for Parents & Kids as Giggles Place launched its Mega Kids clothing store

Events

Burna Boy's The Live Experience is Tonight!

Events

#vivoNGAtHappyness2021 hosted by Vivo Nigeria was all Shades of Fun | See Photos

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Happyness Party 2021 was all shades of good vibes and fun. There was a massive turnout of participants for the event and everyone was prepared to have the time of their lives.

Considering the fact that the event for last year could not hold physically because of the pandemic, participants were more than excited to be live at the venue to party and be happy.

#vivoNGAtHappyness2021 gave out free tickets for 10 quiz winners to attend the Happyness Party 2021. The event was held on December 22, by 6 PM at the Muri Okunola Park, V.I, Lagos.

The party kicked off with music, as you’d expect and Vivo had a big booth where participants played fun games and won Vivo branded items as well as other amazing prizes. Fans were all smiles as they proudly flaunted their prizes with cameras flashing to capture the moment.

There was a perfect mix of skilled DJs bringing all the fire beats to ensure the crowd was well entertained. It was not hard to spot participants dancing out their hearts with all the energy and killer moves on the dance floor as the party progressed.

In groups of fours, twos and threes, cups were filled and refilled, mouths were moving steadily, smiles were flashed and camera flashes followed.

All across the faces in the crowd, one thing was sure, happiness was in the room.

vivo is committed to engaging their major target audience with fun activities like this one, and of course, providing them with the latest tech upgrades to help them work and play all day long. On that note, keep an eye wide open for many more exciting events like this one and product line ups that Vivo has in store for the coming year.

For more details and information on other fun activities lined up for this season, follow @vivo_nigeria on Instagram or Facebook @vivoMobileNigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Can You Give Account of How You Lived This Year?

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Why You Should Eat Spicy Foods This Festive Season

#BN2021Epilogues: Titilayo Olurin had a Year of Regrets and She Hopes 2022 Would be Fulfilling

#BN2021Epilogues: Tolulope Was At Her Lowest this Year But She Believes 2022 Would be Better

Dr. Folasade Alli: Six Simple Rules to Heart-Healthy Eating this Festive Season
css.php