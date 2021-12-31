PartyNotConcert: The Johnnie Walker & Island Block Party Partnership was Incredible 

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Johnnie Walker partnered with Island Block Party to host one of the highly anticipated events of the year. It was truly an unforgettable experience as they served us the perfect blend of music, whiskey and games.

Guests had fun engaging with the Johnnie Walker #NoLabels quote while making up their own quotes to spice up the fun. Others had fun with the live experiences on-ground from the face painting to the customized merch provided by some creatives.

With its theme – #PartyNotConcert, the hypemen and DJs kept the energy up as they thrilled guests with some of the chart-topping music. The climax of the event was when Victony, one of the most promising breakout acts of 2021, ditched his wheelchair to deliver some of his hit songs while standing on his two feet. It was a moment to behold.

Other performances which took our breath away were Focalistic giving us some of that Amapiano magic and Falz, dropping some of his comic skills along with his tracks. Johnnie Walker also had its bar on-ground with enough of its signature highball cocktails and Red Label Pocket Scotch to keep the crowd pumped up for the artist’s performances.

Guests had a fun-filled night and were super ready to party till the morning. No surprise there though! Anywhere you find Johnnie Walker, best believe the show never stops. This partnership encourages young creatives to freely express themselves and keep walking their paths irrespective of the negative labels thrown at them.

See some of the experiences below:

 

