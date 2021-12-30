All Roads Lead to Eko Hotel for Alibaba’s January 1st Concert!

Connect with us

The Alibaba January 1st concert, organized by the renowned comedian Alibaba, will be held for the seventh year in a row on January 1st, 2022, at the Eko Hotels Convention Center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event dubbed the “Gratitude Edition,” will be dedicated to doctors and healthcare workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic’s fight, as well as in honour of the many thousands who lost their lives. This is especially significant, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because it is held on New Year’s Day, the January 1st concert is considered the unofficial start of each year, and the upcoming edition will feature performances by a slew of A-list Nigerian artists. The annual spontaneity competition, which awards car gifts to the 6 most spontaneous comedians, will include 12 comedians who qualified through a competitive audition process. More excitingly, comedians who will perform at the event will be wearing medical scrubs.

According to Alibaba, who also survived COVID in 2021, “The COVID pandemic is not just a vague phenomenon; real lives have been impacted since it broke out in 2020.” Lives have been lost and families have been changed forever. We want to pay tribute as well as appreciate the frontline workers that have toiled endlessly to curtail the spread and help nurse other victims back to health. “

He also added that strict COVID-19 protocols would be observed at the event. “At this period, it is of utmost importance that all stipulated protocols are followed to the letter. The human race has a huge chance of eradicating this scourge, but we can only do so if vaccinations are received, social distance is maintained, and masks are worn during indoor occasions. The January 1st Concert is committed to making this happen even as we produce an exciting and memorable show for our guests.

Masks will be required to be worn during the event, and physical attendees will be limited to no more than 50% of the hall’s capacity.

The awards segment of the show, which in previous editions recognized pioneer Nigerians who were the first to achieve a significant milestone in their fields, will this time present Certificates of Appreciation to deserving institutions and individuals who devoted their lives to the management of the pandemic.

Tickets for the show are available at the Eko Hotel, Ebeano supermarkets and Slot stores in Lagos.

