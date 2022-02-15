It’s A Wrap! Niyi Akinmolayan’s Crime Drama “The Man For The Job” Completes Filming

The release of Anthill Studios’ crime drama “The Man For The Job” just inched a little closer. Filming for the project wrapped recently, with the film’s director, Niyi Akinmolayan, celebrating the moment on Twitter.

It’s a wrap on the set of # TheManForTheJob, “he wrote in a caption. “One of the goals we set for ourselves at Anthill this year is to become Swiss Army knives. Wear multiple hats on a production. The goal is for every staff at Anthill to understand filmmaking on every level. It’s a smart experiment and it’s working. My people delivered. Special thanks to non-staff crew that have been with Anthill on this ride from Elevator Baby!!! I always feel I can accomplish anything with you guys.”

Akinmolayan added that they’re “just getting started. On to the next one!!! ”

“The Man For The Job” will chronicle the adventures of an industrious and bright young man who gets ruffled by the plot of an excessively optimistic startup CEO as he fights to accomplish his family and work-life balance.

The film also stars Temi Otedola, Alibaba, Ini Edo, Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Sulaiman, Baba Rex, and a couple of others.

Check out some of the BTS photos below:

