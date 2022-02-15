Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's A Wrap! Niyi Akinmolayan’s Crime Drama "The Man For The Job" Completes Filming

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

26 Nollywood Movies Everyone Should Watch This Valentine's Day on Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix’s First African Reality Show "Young, Famous & African" Set to Debut in March 2022 | See Teaser

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Kemi Adetiba is Engaged!

Movies & TV Scoop

Will Smith, Denzel Washington & "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Earn Oscar Nominations

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Rejoice Abutsa: Karibi Fabura - The Good Guy That Never Went Bad

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nengi Adoki, Bimbo Akintola & More Join the Cast of TNC Africa’s "Little Black Book" Series

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Marriage, Criticisms & Success - Listen to Mo Abudu's Interview with Chude Jideonwo on "#WithChude"

BN TV Movies & TV

"Girlfriend Troubles" As Seen in Episode 4 of 'Third Avenue'

Movies & TV Nollywood

Temi Otedola, Ini Edo & Alibaba set to star in Niyi Akinmolayan’s upcoming film "The Man For The Job"

Movies & TV

It’s A Wrap! Niyi Akinmolayan’s Crime Drama “The Man For The Job” Completes Filming

Published

51 mins ago

 on

The release of Anthill Studios’ crime drama “The Man For The Job” just inched a little closer. Filming for the project wrapped recently, with the film’s director, Niyi Akinmolayan, celebrating the moment on Twitter.

It’s a wrap on the set of # TheManForTheJob, “he wrote in a caption. One of the goals we set for ourselves at Anthill this year is to become Swiss Army knives. Wear multiple hats on a production. The goal is for every staff at Anthill to understand filmmaking on every level. It’s a smart experiment and it’s working. My people delivered. Special thanks to non-staff crew that have been with Anthill on this ride from Elevator Baby!!! I always feel I can accomplish anything with you guys.”

Akinmolayan added that they’re “just getting started. On to the next one!!! ”

“The Man For The Job” will chronicle the adventures of an industrious and bright young man who gets ruffled by the plot of an excessively optimistic startup CEO as he fights to accomplish his family and work-life balance.

The film also stars Temi Otedola, Alibaba, Ini Edo, Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim SulaimanBaba Rex, and a couple of others.

Check out some of the BTS photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of My Grandmother

This Zimbabwean Footballer is No Regular Teenager – See How He’s Making a Difference in His Home Country

Nofisat Shamsideen: Differentiating Between Love and Limerence

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Rose’s Letter to her Future Boo Will Make you Fall in Love 🥰

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Purple is Celebrating 7 Years of Great Friendship
css.php