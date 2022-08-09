Connect with us

Alibaba Speaks on Youth inclusiveness at 9mobile's International Youth Day Instalive Session

Tems, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie & Stonebwoy to Perform at Global Citizen Festival in Ghana

TECNO launches the new Camon 19 Pro Mondrain Edition with an Art-inspired Exhibition

Here is how some of Nigeria’s Biggest Stars explored the World of Prime Video

Kingsley Eze, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Fade Ogunro set to Speak as Dominion City VI launches Transition Business School for Entrepreneurs

Here’s how Orijin gave the #BBNaija7 Housemates a Memorable Party Last Weekend

Universal Music Group Nigeria hosts the First Edition of Kulture Konnect | See Photos

Returning to Work After Having a Baby? This is Kaliné's Advice

Klala Films and Photography Celebrates the Graduation Ceremony of 33 Students from the 2022 Photography Academic Session | See Photos

Hello Amuwo Odofin! Burger King Now has an Outlet Close to You

Alibaba Speaks on Youth inclusiveness at 9mobile’s International Youth Day Instalive Session

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Ace comedian and actor Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome better known as Alibaba made quite a lot of remarkable statements that have got people talking, during a live session with Olorisupergal, sponsored by Nigeria’s youth-friendly telecom provider, 9mobile to mark this year’s International Youth Day, themed, Inter-generational Solidarity: Creating A World for All Ages, on August 12, 2022. The year’s theme focuses on the important role youths play in the building of a veritable, peaceful, and prosperous society.

According to Alibaba, to promote inter-generational solidarity in society and bridge the gap between the older and younger generation, the culture of shared values needs to be entrenched to accommodate both the young and the old at home and in the workplace. This would promote the convergence of understanding on the need for mutual respect among all.

He said,

“Tolerance and understanding is a way to strike a balance between age groups. The older generation must have an open mind to today’s realities in dealing with the differences in values and behavior of today’s youths. In other words, tolerance, respect, and culture are the prerequisites for dealing with the culture shock among the elderly and the younger generation.”

While noting that there is an urgent need to create platforms where youths can be properly and productively engaged to harness their natural potential for the benefit of society, Alibaba added that the youths must be well represented in the affairs of politics, education, and the economy.

Commenting on the significance of the theme, Executive Director, Regulator, and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mallam Abdulrahman Ado, restated 9mobile’s core value as a youthful brand and reiterated the telco’s commitment to continue to inspire Nigerian youths to be their best.”

The International Youth Day is designated by United Nations to highlight issues affecting youths and draw the attention of the international community while also celebrating the potential of young people as partners in today’s global society.

