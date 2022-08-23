Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Kate Henshaw, Lanre Olusola set to Speak at the Inaugural Unusual Fest, hosted by Alex Unusual | Sept 10th & 11th

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

 on


Media personality and lifestyle influencer Alex Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, is set to host the Unusual Fest, a one-of-its-kind academic, social, and personal enrichment event for children and their families. Designed as a two-day event, the Unusual Fest holds in Lagos on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th, respectively. Get your tickets to participate in the different activities by clicking HERE.

The event, part of Alex Unusual’s anti-bullying initiative, seeks to instil the values of respect, acceptance and tolerance for others in young school students, parents, guardians, and the general public.

Children who attend the event will learn leadership, problem-solving skills, etiquette, public speaking, financial intelligence, and creative writing. There will also be fun activities, including games, freebies, magic, sip and paint, tennis, and dance lessons.

Facilitators and thought-leaders will also host workshops and sessions for children, young adults and parents. As a result, event participants can refine their talents in academics, drama, dance and the arts. Some speakers include Dr Lanre Olusola, Frank Edoho, Kate Henshaw, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timi Dakolo, Nancy Isime, Eku Edewor, Dr May Ikeora, Simi Drey, among others.

An anti-bullying advocacy, Unusual Fest is in line with Alex Unusual’s mission to enrich the lives of children through social development and to leverage fun activities and training to help eliminate mean behaviour among children. It will also offer children an exciting experience away from home.

The highly anticipated festival will be of great significance in making a conscious effort to better the lives of Nigeria’s future leaders, acting as a stepping stone toward an intellectually and morally sound society.

“Children are the leaders of tomorrow. Whatever we can instil in them now grows with them if done properly,” said Alex Unusual, convener of the Unusual Fest.

“If the majority of our kids can have proper upbringing, it rubs off on people they encounter or stay around. This exemplary behaviour is then passed from one person to another, and the world will become a better place,” she added.

The prevalence of bullying across educational institutions has taken centre stage in recent months, and this is one of the issues the Unusual Fest hopes to address.

“Unusual fest is an event I’ll want to hold annually. I am starting a company that focuses on bullying in society, providing child psychologists and guidance counsellors, lawyers for victims of bullying and bullies, summer camps for children, and a safe space for co-existence.” the former Big Brother Naija finalist revealed.

As part of Unusual Fest activities, the event partnered with Toyota to give out N400,000 in a creative competition where participants aged 21 and below will design car models using fun materials of their choice.

To read more about the Unusual Fest, and see all the speakers and fun activities lined up, so visit https://unusualfest.com/ and follow @unusuverse on Instagram.

