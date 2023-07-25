‘Custardian’ reward Season is Here! Check out the Checkers Custard Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo

Checkers Africa, the producers of the popular Checkers Custard, has launched a countrywide promotion called the Checkers Custard Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo. Mark your calendars from July 1 to August 31, 2023, and claim your rewards until September 31, 2023.

This campaign is specifically designed to uplift millions of Custardians, for their unwavering patronage and support in propelling Checkers Custard to become a leading brand in its category.

The unwavering support of end consumers and families in Nigeria has been a crucial factor in the success of Checkers Custard.

Thousands of amazing prizes are up for grabs in the Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo, ranging from LED TVs, refrigerators, standing fans, mobile phones, and airtime recharge worth millions of Naira, to the much-loved Checkers Custard Vanilla. To join the fun, consumers need to purchase a special promotional Checkers Custard jar featuring the Scratch ‘N’ Win Promo logo.

Every promotional product holds a hidden treasure inside – a sealed scratch card. Simply scratch it off to reveal your prize, which may include an ‘LED TV,’ ‘Mobile Phone,’ ‘Refrigerator,’ or other fantastic surprises. For airtime winners, the prize is instantly redeemed by dialling the 474 shortcodes with the provided voucher code, for instance: *474*voucher code#.

This will automatically credit the line used to dial the code with the corresponding airtime as displayed on the scratch card.

Scratch ‘N’ Win Promo is for all Checkers Custard flavours: Vanilla, Banana, Milk and Chocolate in 2kg, 1.5kg, and 1kg jars, and is effective across Nigeria. Eligibility is for all Nigerians. However, for winners below 13 years, guardians will be required to accompany them to redeem their prizes.

Checkers Custard’s presence across the nation means that prize redemption will be a seamless experience for all winners, irrespective of their location within Nigeria. This campaign is vetted through a transparent process and follows best practices as regards promotions regulation. It is duly approved by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, FCCPC.

The Checkers Custard Scratch ‘N’ Win Promo captures significant attention as a widespread national promotional campaign hosted by a custard brand. The growing prominence of Checkers Custard can be credited to its emphasis on quality production, alongside noteworthy investments in logistics and advertising, which have played a pivotal role in fostering this positive growth.

A distinctly creamy custard, Checkers Custard, was launched with the flagship Checkers Custard Vanilla — a product with a difference. Renowned for its velvety texture and delectable, natural flavour, it made an instant impact on the market. Other flavours followed suit like the Banana and the popular whole meal Milk Custard, Checkers Custard Milk 3-in-1, containing high-quality milk and sugar fortified with vitamins A and D.

A significant milestone in 2022 was the introduction of Checkers Custard Chocolate 4-in-1, affectionately known as the Choco Custard, setting new standards in the market. Currently, Checkers Custard comes in 18 varying Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) across the four variants, and for all pocket sizes: 2kg, 1.5kg, 1kg and 400g jars; 1kg, 700g and 400g refill packs; 45g and 40g sachets.

