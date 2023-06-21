Connect with us

Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay Partners with the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists to Celebrate World Skin Health Day in Lagos

Events Promotions

Exclusive Moments, Exhibitions and Runway shows from the Lagos Leather Fair 2023 | Here is what you missed

Events Promotions

Committed to the Growth of the Nigerian Music Industry, TomTom hosts its ‘Breathe For It’ Summit 2.0 in Jos, Plateau State

Events Promotions

A Legendary Fusion: Wande Coal Rocks the Stage at ‘Trace Live’ Powered by Legend

Events Promotions

The Ethnic Business Awards: A Night of Celebration for Foreigners in Nigeria

Events Promotions

The Lagos Leather Fair 2023 starts off with an exclusive Leather Cocktail Event | Here is how it turned out

Events Promotions

Immerse Yourself in Japanese-Nigerian Fusion at NAKAMA Fragrance Collection Launch

Events News Promotions

The Special Foundation Provides Education Support to Children in Makoko Community

Events Promotions

Relive the Magic: Highlights of the Music and Vibes at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Events Promotions

Extraordinary Evening of Football: Mastercard Treats Cardholders to a Memorable Experience

Events

La Roche-Posay Partners with the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists to Celebrate World Skin Health Day in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

57 seconds ago

 on

Dr. Folake Cole, Consultant Dermatologist; Beatrice Eneh, Nigerian representative for La Roche-Posay; Dr. Erere Otrofanowei, Consultant Dermatologist; Dr. Ehiaghe Anaba, HOD Dermatology Department, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital; and other distinguished dermatologists were present with the Computer Village Market leadership.

The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists, in conjunction with the Dermatology Society of Lagos, organized a walk to Computer Village on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in commemoration of World Skin Health Day 2023.

The initiative, proudly sponsored by La Roche-Posay, was timely, as it focused on the importance of skin health in a market where many unsuspecting consumers have fallen victim to unsafe skincare products. The walk, which started at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), ended at Computer Village, with free consultations provided to the traders and La Roche-Posay sample products given to them based on their skin concerns.

Sensitization talks by Dermatologists during the walk at Ikeja under the bridge, Lagos State.

The activities commenced with a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, by the participating dermatologists from LASUTH and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

They were accompanied by representatives of La Roche-Posay in Nigeria, led by Beatrice Eneh. According to Professor Fabamwo, the skin is a reflection of the body, and people need to be mindful of what they apply to their skin.

Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, Chief Medical Director of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (middle), was accompanied by the LASUTH management, Dr Ehagie Anaba, Head of the Dermatology Department, and representatives from La Roche-Posay.

According to Beatrice Eneh, the La Roche-Posay representative in Nigeria,

“We are proud to partner with Nigerian Dermatologists on this important initiative because you cannot speak about overall wellness and skincare in isolation.”

Beatrice Eneh (middle) with market traders and their children who were recipients of the free dermatology consultations and products

La Roche-Posay is one of the leading dermatologist-recommended brands worldwide and has an official presence in Nigeria. La Roche-Posay products are available at major pharmacy chains throughout Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Financial Jennifer: These Tips Will Help You Create Multiple Income Sources

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time

Adedamola Adedayo: Seyi Vibez References Faith, Destiny & Artistic Journey in “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come”

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father

Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers
css.php