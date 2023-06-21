La Roche-Posay Partners with the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists to Celebrate World Skin Health Day in Lagos

The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists, in conjunction with the Dermatology Society of Lagos, organized a walk to Computer Village on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in commemoration of World Skin Health Day 2023.

The initiative, proudly sponsored by La Roche-Posay, was timely, as it focused on the importance of skin health in a market where many unsuspecting consumers have fallen victim to unsafe skincare products. The walk, which started at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), ended at Computer Village, with free consultations provided to the traders and La Roche-Posay sample products given to them based on their skin concerns.

The activities commenced with a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, by the participating dermatologists from LASUTH and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

They were accompanied by representatives of La Roche-Posay in Nigeria, led by Beatrice Eneh. According to Professor Fabamwo, the skin is a reflection of the body, and people need to be mindful of what they apply to their skin.

According to Beatrice Eneh, the La Roche-Posay representative in Nigeria,

“We are proud to partner with Nigerian Dermatologists on this important initiative because you cannot speak about overall wellness and skincare in isolation.”

La Roche-Posay is one of the leading dermatologist-recommended brands worldwide and has an official presence in Nigeria. La Roche-Posay products are available at major pharmacy chains throughout Nigeria.

