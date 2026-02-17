Events
UNILAG Faculty of Law Annex Lecture Hall Renovated in Honour of Justice George Adesola Oguntade, JSC (Rtd.)
The Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG), recently witnessed a significant moment as the Annexe Lecture Hall was officially renovated and commissioned in honour of Honourable Justice George Adesola Oguntade, JSC (Rtd.), CFR, FCIArB., FNIALS., in recognition of his immense contribution to Nigeria’s legal profession and jurisprudence.
The renovation project was undertaken through the collective support of distinguished members of the legal and professional community, led by Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala, Esq., alongside other committed donors. The initiative reflects a shared belief in giving back to legal education and preserving the legacy of exemplary service within the profession.
A Celebration of Legacy and Legal Education
The commissioning ceremony attracted an array of eminent personalities from the bench, academia, and public service, underscoring the significance of the project. Among those in attendance were:
- Honourable Justice G.A. Oguntade, JSC (Rtd.), CFR, FCIArB., FNIALS., the Honouree
- Hon. Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, Chief Judge of Lagos State
- Prof. Foluso Ebun Afolabi Lesi, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Services), University of Lagos
- Prof. Abiola Sanni, SAN, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos
- Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, SAN
- Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development
The presence of these distinguished guests highlighted the deep respect held for Justice Oguntade and the shared commitment to advancing legal education in Nigeria.
A Collective Effort
The renovation was made possible through the generosity and collaboration of the following donors:
- Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala, Esq.
- Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu
- Olayinka M. Ajenifuja, Esq.
- Michael Ojomo, Esq.
- Olukayode Adegbola, Esq.
- Afolakemi Ogunde, Esq.
- Olufemi Oyewole, SAN
- Esv. Omotayo Oyewole
- Arc. Tosin Adeoye
Their collective contribution transformed the lecture hall into a modern, functional learning environment designed to better serve current and future generations of law students.
Investing in the Future of the Law
Beyond the physical transformation, the renovated lecture hall stands as a symbol of gratitude, continuity, and responsibility, honouring the past while investing in the future of the legal profession. It reflects the belief that strong institutions and quality learning spaces are essential to nurturing principled, competent lawyers.
As the Faculty of Law continues its mission of academic excellence, the Faculty of Law Annex Lecture Hall will remain a lasting testament to service, legacy, and the enduring impact of giving back.
