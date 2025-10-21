Lagos State, AFD, European Union, and European Investment Bank join forces to launch the Omi Eko Project

The Lagos State Government, with support from the French Development Agency (AFD), European Union (EU), and European Investment Bank (EIB), is set to revolutionise ferry transport with the launch of the Omi Eko Project, an ambitious initiative designed to restructure, upscale, and modernise the city’s waterways sector.

This transformative project will establish an organised, efficient, and affordable ferry system that enhances connectivity and improves the daily lives of residents in Lagos.

Implemented by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the project is supported technically and financially by a consortium of European partners led by the French Development Agency (AFD) with a loan of 130 million euros, and jointly supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a loan of 170 million euros, and the EU with a grant of 60 million euros.

Omi Eko stands as a testament to the strong partnership between Lagos and Europe and complements AFD’s ongoing cooperation with LAMATA on sustainable land-based urban mobility.

The Omi Eko Project will introduce 15 structured ferry routes, spanning 140 kilometres and linking 25 upgraded and expanded ferry terminals across the city. As part of the initiative, 75 state-of-the-art electric vessels, each capable of carrying up to 440 passengers, will be procured. These vessels will significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions while drastically reducing air and water pollution.

This marks a true transformation in urban mobility for Lagos. The existing water transport system will be entirely modernised, replacing the current fleet of small, noisy, and irregular boats with safe, comfortable, and environmentally friendly ferries operating on a fixed and reliable timetable.

Safety is at the core of the new system, which will be fully integrated with the existing public transport network managed by LAMATA. Commuters will enjoy seamless ticketing through the Cowry Card, and convenient connections between modes—including Metro, BRT, and last-mile buses.

A flagship component of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda, Omi Eko aims to increase the share of water transport from 1% to 5% of daily mobility in Lagos, while saving commuters up to two hours per day on major routes. The resulting reduction in road congestion will enhance mobility, productivity, and overall quality of life, unlocking new social and economic opportunities across the State.

As implementation progresses, residents will soon witness construction and rehabilitation works across the city, laying the foundation for a cleaner, safer, and more efficient transport system.

Omi Eko will not only reshape Lagos but also position the city as a model of sustainable water transport for West Africa and beyond.

This project is not merely about infrastructure; it is about the transformation of lives, of livelihoods, and of Lagos itself. It speaks to who we are as a people bold in ambition, relentless in innovation, and united by a shared determination to build a Lagos that works for all. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos