Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

This Is What Love Looks Like! See Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi’s Civil Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s Official! Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi Are Now Mr & Mrs

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Newlyweds Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Make a Stylish Statement at the 2025 Trace Awards

Sweet Spot Weddings

Vivian Went in Search of Chandeliers and Found Love Instead #TheVAunion24

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Casual Friendship Turned into Something Deeper For Wendy and Jude

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ifedayo Agoro and Frank Itom Are Giving Us Wedding Fever With #LoveLife2Infinity

Sweet Spot Weddings

Sharon Ooja & Ugo Nwoke’s Civil Wedding Anniversary Video Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Sweet Spot Weddings

You’re in for a Blast With Mary & Clyde’s Cameroonian Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Agboola Slid Into Temí’s DMs and Won Her Heart #AGoodTime

Sweet Spot Weddings

Jamison’s Cousin Made the Introduction—Now It’s Happily Ever After With Xenia

Sweet Spot

This Is What Love Looks Like! See Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi’s Civil Wedding Photos

Beautiful photos capture Enado Odigie and Tola Odunsi’s intimate civil wedding, reliving their special moments.

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tola Odunsi/Instagram

Yesterday was nothing short of magical for lovebirds Enado Odigie and Tola Odunsi as they officially sealed their love in an intimate civil wedding. It was a day filled with sweet moments, butterflies-in-the-belly excitement, and pure joy.

We got the sweetest glimpses. Enado looking chic and cute in her white dress, Tola bringing the charm in a brown suit, and, of course, that kiss. And let’s not forget the moment Enado flashed her new ring, beaming with that I just married my person energy.

Now, the newlyweds are sharing even more from their special day, captured in beautiful photos that truly bring the moment to life.

“Myself & the love of my life exchanged vows before the law in the presence of God in an intimate Court wedding,” Tola shares.

These two are deeply in love, and you know we’ll always be right where love lives.

Check out the gorgeous photos below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php