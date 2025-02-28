This Is What Love Looks Like! See Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi’s Civil Wedding Photos

Yesterday was nothing short of magical for lovebirds Enado Odigie and Tola Odunsi as they officially sealed their love in an intimate civil wedding. It was a day filled with sweet moments, butterflies-in-the-belly excitement, and pure joy.

We got the sweetest glimpses. Enado looking chic and cute in her white dress, Tola bringing the charm in a brown suit, and, of course, that kiss. And let’s not forget the moment Enado flashed her new ring, beaming with that I just married my person energy.

Now, the newlyweds are sharing even more from their special day, captured in beautiful photos that truly bring the moment to life.

“Myself & the love of my life exchanged vows before the law in the presence of God in an intimate Court wedding,” Tola shares.

These two are deeply in love, and you know we’ll always be right where love lives.

Check out the gorgeous photos below.