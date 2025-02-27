Connect with us

It’s Official! Enado Odigie & Tolu Odunsi Are Now Mr & Mrs

Nollywood actress Enado Odigie and director Tolu Odunsi are officially married.

Oh, the love story of Enado Odigie and Tolu Odunsi just got even sweeter—they said their “I do’s” in an intimate civil wedding today. Of course, you already know this beautiful couple. Enado, the Nollywood actress you might have seen in the popular series ‘The Men’s Club’ and ‘Flawsome,’ now weds Tolu, the executive producer and director behind the series.

In the videos below, you’ll find some adorable moments: one clip captures the radiant bride in her white dress sharing a kiss with her now-husband Tolu, who looks dapper in his brown suit, while another shows Enado gushing over her ring with her girls.

Oh, love is such a beautiful thing, isn’t it? Congratulations to the newest couple, now officially Mr and Mrs.

Watch the sweet videos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ShotbyNobs (@shotbynobs)

